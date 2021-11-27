Lorraine Mary Shegda, 66, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Lorraine Mary Shegda, 66, formerly of Hellertown, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown. She was born in Philadelphia on Jan. 9, 1955 to the late Walter J. and Katherine (Kuchlak) Shegda.

SURVIVORS

Lorraine will be missed by her loving sister: Irene Mary Shegda of Philadelphia. She was predeceased by her beloved brother: Ronald Walter Shegda, who died Nov. 7, 2020.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Elkins Park. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastern PA Down Syndrome Center.