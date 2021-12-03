Elizabeth Ann ‘Betty’ Marcinkowski, 79, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Marcinkowski, 79, of Lower Saucon Township, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Bristol House Memory Care, Warrington. She was the wife of the late Ronald W. Marcinkowski, who died June 8, 2016. Betty was born in Philadelphia on June 9, 1942 to the late Thomas and Margaret (Donnellon) Hagan. She was a member of Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Colesville.

SURVIVORS

Children: Ronald W. Jr. (Stephanie M.) Marcinkowski of Philadelphia, Elizabeth M. (Raymond J. Jr.) O’Donnell of Lower Saucon Township, Patricia A. (Francis P.) Tranzilli of Lansdale, Colleen M. (Thomas E.) Schrandt of Warrington; brother: James (Barbara) Hagan of Chicago; grandchildren: Megan (Clint), Raymond III, Bridget, Francis, Brendan, Walter, Conner, William, Emma, Matthew, Bella, Chloe, Dominic; great-grandchildren: Lily, Molly, Clint. She was predeceased by her siblings: Thomas Hagan and Margaret Smith.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Colesville, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Private interment will be held at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.