Russell E. ‘Buzz’ Heisler, 79, Formerly of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Russell E. “Buzz” Heisler, 79, formerly of Bethlehem, of Martins Creek, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Evelyn A. (Trimmer) Heisler. Russell was born in Bethlehem on May 10, 1942 to the late Russell C. and Joyce T. (DeLong) Heisler. He was a welder at Hull Corporation, Ivyland for many years until retiring. Russell enjoyed riding motorcycles and viewing old cowboy movies.

SURVIVORS

Children: Dwayne J. of Catawissa, Maureen M. Hudock of Perkasie, Eric J. Sr. of Philadelphia, Trevor J. of Virginia; siblings: Mildred A. Portz of Clermont, Fla., Robert F. (Jacqueline) of Allentown, Jo E. (Mary) of New Ringold; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Memorial Gardens of Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.