Breathe Easier With Duct Cleaning by Carl Volkman and Sons HVAC (Sponsored)

Est. Read Time: 5 mins

Whether it’s a tickle in your nose, watery eyes or frequently waking up with headaches, the symptoms of poor air quality inside your home or business can be aggravating, which is one of the reasons Hellertown-based HVAC company Carl Volkman and Sons recently expanded its service offerings to include duct cleaning.

The business employs a full-time duct cleaning specialist, Vincent Bonafede of Hellertown, whose expertise helps to ensure excellent results every time.

A typical duct-cleaning takes at least several hours to complete, and Bonafede begins it by turning off the furnace and removing all of the vents throughout the building. He recommended that homeowners prepare for their duct-cleaning by taking note of where their vents are located and moving furniture and other items away from them if possible.

Once the vents are removed, Bonafede begins running an air scrubber, which draws air in from throughout the building and forces it through a dual filter. This way, any dust that is expelled from the vents during the cleaning is captured before it can recirculate. Carl Volkman and Sons also installs air scrubbers for people who want cleaner air all the time.

To clean out the vents, Bonafede uses a powerful machine called The BrushBeast by Rotobrush, which is equipped with four vacuum motors to remove even the heaviest buildup from ductwork.

Customers should expect some noise during the cleaning, from both TheBrushBeast and the air scrubber, but the results are worth it, according to customers.

Bonafede said new home buyers often want their ducts cleaned before they move in, particularly if a previous owner had pets or smoked in the home, but also to remove any unknown potential allergens or irritants that may be lurking inside the ducts.

Beyond that, he recommends that buildings with forced air heating and cooling systems have their ducts fully cleaned at least once every few years.

Different levels of duct cleaning are available to suit the needs of the customer, as is people- and pet-safe fogging to kill bacteria, which Bonafede said provides an extra layer of protection.

Many customers also purchase dryer vent cleaning, which he noted is required in some communities that have homeowners associations.

As part of their meticulous process, Carl Volkman and Sons documents everything they do with photos, so they can provide “before and after” images to each customer.

Examples of these images can be found on their website, CarlVolkmanAndSons.com, along with additional information about the 5 Reasons to Have Your Air Ducts Professionally Cleaned:

Duct cleaning can help prevent health issues

Duct cleaning improves your HVAC system’s performance

Duct cleaning lengthens the lifespan of your HVAC system

Duct cleaning can eliminate embarrassing musty and other odors

Duct cleaning can help identify underlying issues with your HVAC system

To request a free quote for an air duct cleaning from Carl Volkman and Sons HVAC, click here, call 484-704-2275 or email carl72003@gmail.com.

Other services offered include regular residential and commercial heating and air conditioning system maintenance, tune-ups, inspection and repair services (including emergency service), installation and more.

Carl Volkman and Sons HVAC follows current CDC COVID safety guidelines, with all service technicians masked for the protection and peace of mind of their customers.

Convenient online appointment scheduling is available via the website.

To learn more, visit CarlVolkmanAndSons.com. Also, be sure to follow Carl Volkman and Sons HVAC on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates, specials and more.

Also, through Dec. 20, 2021, customers can receive $50 off duct cleaning when they mention Saucon Source.