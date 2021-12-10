William R. ‘Skinny’ Rowe, 79, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

William R. “Skinny” Rowe, 79, of Bethlehem, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Nancy Mae Sutton, who died in 1966. Bill was born in Bethlehem on Sept. 19, 1942 to the late Gerald and Caroline (Heidecker) Rowe. He was the owner and operator of Bechdolt Orchards, Lower Saucon Township, where he began working at an early age and was employed until his death. He truly lived for his farm. Bill enjoyed motorcycle racing and traveling.

SURVIVORS

Sons: William R. Jr. (Christine), Richard K., both of Hellertown; stepchildren: Cindy J. (Lucas) Newhart, with whom he resided, Cheryl (William) Newhart of Bethlehem, Steven Newhart of Hellertown; brother: Thomas Rowe of Steel City, two grandchildren; step-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings: Frances C. Heydt Brown, Robert “Chirp” G. Rowe, Beatrice Hunsinger, Geraldine Bechdolt and lifetime partner: Kathleen “Lynn” Marie Newhart.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour Friday will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.