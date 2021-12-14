Elizabeth Librandi Monaghan, 92, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Elizabeth Librandi Monaghan, 92, Bethlehem, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Bethlehem on May 9, 1929 to the late Giovanni and Concetta (LoTurco) Librandi. Elizabeth was a clerical worker and did commercial work at WGPA Radio, Bethlehem, for several years. She was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church, Bethlehem, a 1946 graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School and a graduate of Bethlehem Business College.

SURVIVORS

Children: Mary Theresa (Richard) Taglang of Bethlehem, Elizabeth R. (Timothy) Parsons of Bethlehem, Carmella R. with whom she resided, Patrick A. (Megumi) in Rhode Island; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Mary Catherine (Ben) Kronk, Richard, Terese and Audrey. She was predeceased by a son: John D. Monaghan (2005).

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E. Fourth St., Bethlehem. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at Heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Amyloid Treatment & Research Program in memory of her son, John D. Monaghan, at 715 Albany St. K503, Boston, MA 02118 and/or Holy Infancy Catholic Church (zip code 18015).