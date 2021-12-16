James Brian Judd, PhD (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

JAMES BRIAN JUDD, PhD

James “Jim” Judd, a fifty-year resident of Boulder, Colo., died from end-stage Parkinson’s peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Jim was born to parents Virginia Ludwig and Kermit Kunsman Judd in Bethlehem, Pa., on March 30, 1945, prior to the end of World War II. He grew up in the Lehigh Valley before entering Rutgers University, where he earned a B.S. degree in geology in 1967. Three years later, in 1970, he received a Master’s degree in geology from Duke University. However, the real prize was the introduction he received to his future wife, Jo Anne Schlutter. In 1969, the military conflict in Vietnam re-prioritized Jim’s academic pursuits, and in 1970 he was commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy. Prior to his first duty assignment, Jim and Jo Anne were married and the adventure began. During Lt. Judd’s career, he served on board the attack aircraft carrier USS Saratoga (CVA-60). During the referenced timeframe, he served in an operational role as an Air Intelligence Officer for 21 consecutive months, supporting air operation with the Sixth and Seventh fleets in Vietnam. In 1973, after his discharge from active service, Jim and Jo headed west to Boulder for the last phase of his academic studies. After completing his PhD in geology from the University of Colorado, his first “real” job began in 1977, when he accepted a position with Amoco Production Company in Denver. After returning from a transfer from Amoco’s corporate office in Chicago, Jim and Jo made a vow to each other that Colorado would forever be their permanent home. Subsequently, their three children were born and raised in Boulder, however, Jim’s career in the oil patch took him to multiple locations throughout South America, especially Argentina, to which he “commuted” for nearly 20 years. In the meantime, Jo minded the ranch and kept the family in check during this unusual lifestyle. After he retired in 2007, Jim and Jo did a lot of worldwide traveling. They visited 80 countries and attempted to catch up on those lost times with family and friends. Jim often commented that he lived a full life, had a wonderful wife, family and a fulfilling career. He also acknowledged and regretted the family’s time apart during his professional career.

SURVIVORS

He is survived by his wife: Jo Anne of Lafayette, Colo.; his children: Corry Micaiah of Lafayette, Colo., Clayton Tyler of Jackson, Wyo., and Tobias Conrad and spouse Tatiana of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren: Taylor, Veronica and Sabrina; his sister: Cheryl Judd-Magee and spouse Dr. John Magee of Charlotte, N.C.; and his nieces: Sarah-Kate Pease and Callie Magee.

SERVICES

Final disposition of remains will be at Fort Logan National Military Cemetery in Denver.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley or The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colo.