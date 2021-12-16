William L. Yob, 85, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

William L. Yob, 85, of Lower Saucon Township passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. He was the loving husband of the late Lydia (Schwadczenko) Yob, to whom he was married for 59 years. He missed his bride each day he lived without her. He was affectionately known as “Yobby” to his friends and coworkers. His diverse career ranged from U.S. Army missile erector operator to foreman at the Bethlehem Steel beam yard to golf course superintendent of the Bethlehem Steel Club/Silver Creek Country Club. He could often be seen on local stages as band leader and drummer of the legendary Swing Kings.

SURVIVORS

Bill will be missed by his children: Donna Yob, Denise Yob Doherty and her husband Jim, Debra Fabian, Joseph Fabian, William Yob and his wife Monika, Darlene Noel and her husband, Matt; grandchildren: Joseph Fabian, Alexandria Yob, Katheryn Fabian and Ava Noel; great-grandson: Maverick. Bill is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his four older sisters and parents. Bill’s lasting legacy is the love for his family and the many songs and stories he shared. His favorite song and story–how he met his million dollar baby at Murphy’s five and ten cent store.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour on Tuesday will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at St. Josaphat’s Cemetery, Lower Saucon Township. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.