Melody M. (Kresge) Smith, 71, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Melody M. (Kresge) Smith (1950-2021)

Melody M. (Kresge) Smith, 71, of Hellertown, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Stanley R. “Butch” Smith Jr. Melody was born in Allentown on Nov. 6, 1950 to the late John and Lois (Mack) Kresge. She was a Pharmacy Technician at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill, for many years until retiring.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Tamara L. Balliet of Albrightsville, Misty F. (William D.) Petersen of Orefield; sisters: Nellie (George) Nemchik of Bethlehem, Lois (Michael) Bedics of Bethlehem, Jill Kresge of St. Clair; 2 grandchildren: James Balliet and Landon Louks.

SERVICE

There will be a PRIVATE gathering at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans, 326 Main Street (rear), Hellertown. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 Macarthur Road, Whitehall, PA 18052.