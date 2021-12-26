Dale E. Stahler, 70, of E. Rockhill (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Dale E. Stahler (1951 – 2021)

Dale E. Stahler, 70, of East Rockhill Township, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at his residence. He was the husband of Kathy C. (Lund) Stahler. Dale was born in Bethlehem on Jan. 2, 1951 to the late Queena (Rumfield) Weaver and Edgar Stahler. He was a truck driver at Blooming Glen Quarry, Perkasie, M&M Stone Quarry and F.M. Weavers Steel, Lansdale, until his retirement. Dale was a member of Silver Creek Rod & Gun, and Paletown Rod & Gun. He loved hunting, guns and riding his Harley-Davidson.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 23 years; daughters: Christi L. (Shawn) Bryde of Quakertown, Kelly L. Jenkins of Allentown. He was predeceased by siblings: Betty, Robert, Barry.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The interment will be held privately at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, 60 Reservoir Road, Quakertown, PA 18951.