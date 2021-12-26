Kenneth W. Anderson Sr., 97, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Kenneth W. Anderson Sr. (1924 – 2021)

Kenneth W. Anderson Sr., 97, formerly of Hellertown, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of the late Eleanor V. (Mullen) Anderson, who died Jan. 5, 2006. Kenneth was born in Bethlehem on Sept. 26, 1924 to the late Erving Sr. and Edith (Stiles) Anderson. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during World War II. Ken was a layout operator for Western Electric for 34 years until retiring in 1984. He was a lifelong member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, Center Valley, Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, VFW Post 3904 and the Dewey Fire Company, all in Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

Children: Tory V. Weaver of Bethlehem, Nadine L. (Matthew S.) Baumann of Chula Vista, Calif., Kenneth W. Jr. (Deborah) of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren: Jennifer, Jonathan, Kaelyn, Gregory, Shawn; great-grandchildren: Amanda, Christopher. He was predeceased by brothers: Robert C. Anderson on Oct. 7, 2014, Erving Jr. in 1938.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Highland Memorial Park, Allentown. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choosing.