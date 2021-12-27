Laurencio Diaz (Alberto), 53, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Laurencio Diaz (Alberto) (1968 – 2021)

Laurencio Diaz (Alberto), 53, of Hellertown, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. After fighting the battle against Covid, he crossed over into the kingdom of Heaven to rejoice in the afterlife alongside his Heavenly Father. He was the husband and soulmate of his wife, Julie M. (Hudson) Diaz. Together they were bonded in marriage for 27 beautiful years, in which their love grew and flourished as time went on. Laurencio was born in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico, on Nov. 14, 1968 to Pedro Diaz Orocio and Adolfa Buron Rios of Bajos De Chila, Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico. He worked as a Slot Machine Technician for Wind Creek Casino, Bethlehem, for the past 10 years. Laurencio also owned and operated Diaz Lawn Maintenance, Flemington, N.J. Laurencio, a father of three, gave his whole life to provide his children with the life he could have only dreamed of. Laurencio lived his life as an angel in human form, bringing blessings, love and hope to every person he came across. There is no man on earth who had more love in his heart, and could give more generously and selflessly. His battle will not go unrecognized, and his life will surely be celebrated every day by those of us who were so blessed to live alongside him.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his parents and his wife of 27 years; children: Cynthia C. Diaz of Bethlehem, Lorena A. Diaz of Hellertown, Daniel L. Diaz of Hellertown; brother: Fernando “Urbano” Diaz Buron (Teresa De Sapio Diaz) of Frenchtown, N.J.; nephew and nieces: Isabella, Gabriella, Marialessia, Domenico.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boys & Girls Club Southside, 25 W. 3rd St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.