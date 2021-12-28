Amazon Delivery Driver Took UPS Driver’s Christmas Cash, Cops Say

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

An Amazon delivery driver is accused of playing the Grinch in order to make his or her holiday merrier while delivering a parcel to an upper Bucks County address just before Christmas.

According to a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin Tuesday, the Amazon driver made a delivery to a home in the first block of Fachets Lane in Nockamixon Township shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Police said that while delivering a package there, the Amazon driver “saw a red envelope for the victim’s UPS driver,” took it and left the scene.

The news release identified the victim as a 39-year-old Kintnersville man, who they said had placed $50 in a Christmas card that was in the envelope and left it for his UPS driver.

Police did not say in the news release whether or not they have identified the Amazon driver who made the delivery that day, but they confirmed that their investigation into the grinchly Christmas card theft is ongoing.