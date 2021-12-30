Man Caught Driving Stolen Car on Christmas Day, Police Say

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

While most people were keeping an eye out for Santa and his sleigh, police say a southeastern Pennsylvania man was allegedly driving a stolen car in an unsafe manner on Interstate 78 in Lower Saucon Township.

According to a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast Thursday, 20-year-old Taj Ameer Montgomery of Collegeville, Montgomery County, was stopped for allegedly speeding “and nearly crashing” while entering the ramp from Rt. 33 south to I-78 west, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Police said that when an officer approached the vehicle, “marijuana was observed in plain view in the center cup holder.”

Additional investigation determined that the 2019 Toyota Camry Montgomery was driving had been stolen out of Warminster, Bucks County, police said in the news release.

In addition to the charge of receiving stolen property, Montgomery is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia–both misdemeanors–and 11 different traffic citations, including speeding, disregarding a traffic lane and driving on a suspended license, according to the court docket for his case.

Following a preliminary arraignment before District Judge Robert Hawke on Saturday, Montgomery was jailed in lieu of 10 percent of $10,000 bail, which was posted Monday, according to the docket, which listed a home address for Montgomery in Philadelphia.

A preliminary hearing for Montgomery was scheduled to be held Friday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. before Judge Hawke in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast (Troop M) and Northampton County court records.