Rosemary T. Rumfield, 80, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Rosemary T. Rumfield (1941 – 2021)

Rosemary T. Rumfield, 80, of Hellertown, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Lower Saucon Township. She was the wife of the late Franklin W. Rumfield, who died April 28, 2019. She was born in Allentown on Feb. 1, 1941 to the late Stephen and Helen (Svirzorsky) Geitz. Rosemary was a meat cutter at Shoprite, Bethlehem, for many years until retirement. She enjoyed collecting and selling baseball cards, was an avid bowler and loved watching all types of sports. MEM adored her great-grandchildren, who could do nothing wrong!

SURVIVORS

Loving son: Phillip J. “Willie” (Lisa Cannon) of Hellertown; sister: Helen (John) Svanda of Bethlehem; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by daughter: Jacqueline, who died in 2021.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Altona Cemetery, Bethlehem. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.