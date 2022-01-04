Icy Roads Could Snarl Morning Commute, Forecasters Say

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

It’s been a quiet season so far in terms of winter weather in the Lehigh Valley, but that could change Wednesday morning, when light freezing rain could make roads treacherous.

According to a National Weather Service winter weather advisory issued Tuesday afternoon, ice amounting to “a light glaze” is expected to affect portions of east central Pennsylvania between 7 a.m. and noon Wednesday.

“The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute,” the advisory statement said, as roadways, bridges and sidewalks are expected to become slippery.

The weather advisory includes upper and lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Lehigh County and much of the rest of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Southeastern Pennsylvania narrowly missed a coastal snowstorm that dropped more than a foot of snow on parts of southern New Jersey–including Atlantic City–Tuesday, so local fans of the white stuff may be wondering when or if any will fall here this year.

According to the latest NWS forecast for Allentown, they may not have to wait long.

The forecast for Thursday night includes an 80 percent chance of snow, and if that fails to materialize, there may be another snow event early Sunday. Detailed forecasts for those potential winter weather events along with advisory statements have not yet been issued, so area residents should monitor their local news outlets for possible updates. Saucon Source readers can subscribe to our e-newsletter and receive updates by liking and following the Saucon Source Facebook page.

Temperatures this week are expected to be near-normal for the time of year, with highs generally in the 30s and lows in the upper teens to 20s. By next Tuesday, according to the long-range forecast, temperatures could plunge below normal, with highs only in the 20s.