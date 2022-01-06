Lehigh’s Spring Semester Classes to Begin with Remote Instruction

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

By Josh Popichak

The ongoing surge in new COVID cases has forced at least one area university to alter how classes will be held when students return for the spring semester later this month.

Lehigh University officials announced Thursday that most classes will be held remotely the week of Jan. 24, which is the first day of the semester.

“As students travel back to campus from around the world, the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly,” an announcement by Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Nathan Urban said. “In Northampton County, COVID case counts are at their highest levels ever.”

“The good news is we have learned much as a community about how to prevent the spread of the virus while moving forward with our daily lives,” he said. “High vaccination rates and required boosters for our Lehigh community reduce the risk of severe illness from COVID and the spread of the virus on our campus and in South Bethlehem. Arrival testing and testing throughout the semester will provide an additional layer of protection.”

Urban’s letter, which was co-signed by two other university officials, cautioned students who may be experiencing COVID symptoms to delay their return to campus until they receive a negative test result.

“We will require students to complete a Lehigh-supplied COVID test upon arrival on campus and to obtain a negative test result before participating in academic or social activities,” the letter said. “Students testing positive on arrival will need to isolate immediately after testing. Students (such as graduate students) who are already routinely accessing campus during the break will pick up an ‘arrival’ test beginning the week of Jan. 17.”

The letter includes various other instructions for students and notes that food from the campus’s dining services will only be available as takeout from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30.

It also includes a recommendation for what type of mask students should wear.

“Masks continue to be required indoors at Lehigh regardless of vaccination status when around others, and we are additionally recommending that if possible, you wear a disposable surgical mask, a KN-95 or a KF-94 mask, rather than a cloth mask, as these masks may be more effective at preventing transmission,” the school said.

Documentation for the required booster shots for Lehigh students, faculty and staff must be submitted to school officials by Jan. 14.