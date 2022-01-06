Man Charged With Carrying Concealed Weapon After I-78 Stop: Cops

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A New York City man was charged with illegally carrying a concealed weapon following a traffic stop on I-78 west in Lower Saucon Township last month, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release Wednesday.

According to police, 31-year-old Xian Wei was driving a 2014 Acura MDX when he was stopped in the area of mile marker 71.5 along the highway on the morning of Dec. 13.

Police said it was at that point that Wei was “found to be illegally in possession of a firearm.” The news release did not indicate what type of firearm he allegedly possessed.

According to court records Wei has been charged with Prohibited Possession of a Firearm (Felony 2), Carrying a Firearm Without a License (Felony 3) and possession of drug paraphernalia (Misdemeanor), as well as a summary violation (Driving in Right Lane).

The court docket filed in Wei’s case indicated that following a preliminary arraignment before District Judge Alan Mege Dec. 15, he was committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $35,000 straight bail.

Two weeks later, according to the docket, Wei’s bail was modified to 10 percent of $35,000 after the modification was approved by Northampton County Pre-Trial Services.

The docket shows that Wei was released from jail Dec. 29 after his $3,500 bail was posted.

Wei is being represented in the case by Philadelphia attorney Nino V. Tinari, according to court records, which as of Thursday did not list any upcoming hearing dates.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast and Northampton County court records.