Jeannette M. Henn, 97, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Jeannette M. Henn (1924 – 2022)

Jeannette M. Henn, 97, of Hellertown, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. She was the wife of the late Donald L. Henn, who died March 30, 2012. Jeannette was born in Hellertown on Sept. 9, 1924 to the late William B. and Stella R. (Hoffert) Hahn. She was manager of the fountain counter at the former Woolworth, Bethlehem, from 1942 to 1949. She then worked for the former Casco Textile in Hellertown from 1965 to 1984. Jeannette was a member of New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Township, and the former Christ Lutheran Church of Lower Saucon. Jeannette was also a member of the Hellertown Historical Society and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Donna L. (Jeffrey) Cooper, Susan E. (Barry) Roeschke; son-in-law: Dominic Carrodo, all of Hellertown; granddaughter: Dina (Lanny) Coffin; great-grandchildren: Jeffrey Carrodo and Taylor Coffin. She was predeceased by a daughter: Nancie H. Carrodo; sister: Evelyn Pacala; brother: Robert Hahn.

SERVICE

Due to COVID, the service will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. The interment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc, Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hellertown Historical Society, 150 W. Walnut St., Hellertown, PA 18055.