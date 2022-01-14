Joyce L. Zawick, 87, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Joyce L. Zawick (1934 – 2022)

Joyce L. Zawick, 87, of Lower Saucon Township, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at Weston Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Lower Saucon Township. She was born in Allentown on March 7, 1934 to the late Chester E. Kelley and Lillian M. (Laudenslager). Joyce worked as a seamstress at the former Modern Slacks, Allentown, for several years, and at other various textile operations. For eight years, she owned and operated the former Zawick Market on Lynn Avenue in Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

Children: Donna M. (James E.) Long of Hellertown, David R. of Bethlehem; brother: Thomas Truman (Patricia) of Allentown; grandchildren: Marina A. Long and Tristan W. Zawick. She was predeceased by children: Dennis R., Catherine A., Walter “Johnny;” siblings: Robert, Raymond, Walter, Chester and Jerry.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.