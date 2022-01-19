Elaine D. Haas, 69, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Elaine D. Haas (1952 – 2022)

Elaine D. Haas, 69, of Lower Saucon Township, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of Barry D. Haas. Elaine was born in Fountain Hill on Oct. 11, 1952 to the late Eli and Dorothy Elaine (Vanbuskirk) Weaver. She was a Case Aide in Social Services for Lehigh County for 20 years until retiring in 2014. Elaine was a very active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Bethlehem. She served as Assistant Church Clerk, Assistant to Health Ministries, Deaconess, Church Greeter and organized the church yard sales. Elaine was also a member of the Adventist Community Services Outreach, Women’s Ministry and the Bible Study Group. She enjoyed helping other people, such as by filling the Hellertown/Lower Saucon Blessing boxes. Elaine’s biggest joy was being a grandmother, and never missing an event they were involved in.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 47 years; daughters: Heather M. (Christopher J.) Stauffer of Lower Saucon Township, Melissa M. (Christopher J.) Heiserman of Hellertown; brother: Richard Weaver of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren: Brooke, Madden, Kellan, Haylee, Braylen, Xavier, Camden; niece Tabitha (Michael) Intschert of Phoenix, Ariz.; great niece: Marley Intschert. She was predeceased by a grandson: Owen C.

SERVICE

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, 1175 W. Macada Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017.