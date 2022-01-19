Todd A. Bowers, 57, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Todd A. Bowers (1964 – 2022)

Todd A. Bowers, 57, of Levittown, formerly of Hellertown, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Bethlehem on Jan. 30, 1964, to the late Raymond W. Bowers Sr. and Eleanor (Hanzlik) Azzaro Bowers. Todd worked in advertising for Verizon. He loved traveling, reading, spending time with his family and friends, and was an avid Broadway fan. Todd had a heart of gold. He was very generous, kind and caring, and was known for his sense of humor.

SURVIVORS

Brother: Perry Azzaro of Walnutport; sister-in-law: Sharon Azzaro of Topton; nephews: Kris, Tyler, Alex, Carmen Azzaro and Danny Jack Bowers; great niece and nephews: Penelope, Tyler Jr., Cohen, Leonardo and Mason. Todd was predeceased by siblings: John Azzaro, Carmen Jo Azzaro and Danny R. Bowers.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hellertown Area Library, 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055.