Robert W. Zellner, 84, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Robert W. Zellner (1937 – 2022)

Robert W. Zellner, 84, of Lower Saucon Township, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of Elizabeth H. (Werkheiser) Zellner. He was born in Upper Nazareth Township on Feb. 24, 1937 to the late Merlin and Verna (Silfies) Zellner. Robert served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during peacetime. He was a cement mill worker at the former Essroc, Egypt, for 38 years until his retirement. Robert was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bethlehem; enjoyed Eagles and Penn State football; and enjoyed woodworking and taking care of the cabin in Promised Land State Park, where he enjoyed fishing.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 62 years; children: Karl M. (Theresa) of Ridgecrest, Calif., Marianne E. of Bethlehem, Edward R. (Lori) of Macungie; sister: Betty Fraunfelter of Pen Argyl; 4 grandchildren: Daniel, Stephanie, Kristen and Edward A. He was predeceased by siblings: Mamie Teel and Kenneth.

SERVICE

The service will be held privately at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, due to Covid concerns. The interment will conclude services at Lower Saucon Cemetery, Lower Saucon Township. A video recording of the service will be shared on the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc. Facebook page after 2 p.m. Tuesday. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.