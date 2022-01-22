Brian W. Diehl, 44, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Brian W. Diehl (1977 – 2022)

Brian W. Diehl, 44, of Upper Saucon Township, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 as a result of an accident in Bucks County. Brian was born in Allentown on Sept. 23, 1977 to Wayne A. and Carolyn L. (Hill) Diehl of Upper Saucon Township. He worked alongside his father as a roofing and siding contractor. Brian was an avid collector of military and fire apparatus.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving parents; siblings: Annette Mary Beers of Coopersburg and her children: Jared S. Beers, Jeremy W. Beers, Joshua W. Beers, Apolinia B. Deflavio and great nieces: Shianne, Noah, Emmett, Zander and Sienna Beers.

SERVICE

Services will be held privately at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. Interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Hybrid Academy, Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 6782 N. Main Street, Coopersburg, PA 18036.