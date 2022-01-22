Romaine D. Zeiner, 73, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Romaine D. Zeiner (1948 – 2022)

Romaine D. Zeiner, 73, of Upper Saucon Township, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at her residence. She was the wife of Harold R. “Skip” Zeiner. She was born in Allentown on Sept. 22, 1948 to the late Harold E. and Dorothy (Werner) Arnold. Romaine was a licensed beautician at the former Renee’s Hair Fashion, was a seamstress at various textile companies, worked at Adventure Land Video and was employed the majority of her life at Sodexo at DeSales University, Center Valley. Romaine was a member of Faith United Church of Christ, Center Valley, and a 1967 graduate of Southern Lehigh High School and Empire Beauty School. Romaine was a member of the Red Hat Society; enjoyed word search puzzles, arts and crafts, and sewing; and always made an annual Christmas ornament.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 50 years; sons: Jason T. (Lynn) Zeiner of Center Valley, Travis W. Zeiner of Center Valley; daughter-in-law: Dana Micolochick of Center Valley; grandchildren: Ethan M., Andrew R., Dyllan M. Zeiner and William Garcia.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Woodlawn Cemetery, Allentown. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.