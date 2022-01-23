Francisco Moraga Molina, 79, of Freemansburg (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Francisco Moraga Molina (1942 – 2022)

Francisco Moraga Molina, 79, of Freemansburg, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Lesbia C. (Figueroa) Molina. Francisco was born in Chinandega, Nicaragua on June 3, 1942 to the late Amelia Moraga and Juan Molina. He was a forklift operator at Phoenix Tube, Bethlehem, for many years until retiring. He was a member of Iglesia Evangelica Hispana Luz Y Verdad, Bethlehem, and was an avid Phillies fan.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 60 years; children: Gelbin (Marlene) Moraga of Allentown, Eduardo Moraga of Nicaragua, Esman (Ana) Moraga of Jacksonville, Fla., Amalia (Ricardo) Vasquez of Bethlehem, Dana (Jose) Martinez of Easton; brother: Magdeleno of Nicaragua; 10 grandchildren.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday. The calling hour Saturday will be followed by the service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.