Joyce F. Feege, 83, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 1 min

Joyce F. Feege (1938 – 2022)

Joyce F. Feege, 83, of Lower Saucon Township, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Edward H. Feege Sr., who died Jan. 21, 2018. Joyce was born in Philadelphia on Oct. 31, 1938 to the late Andrew and Katherine (Joyce) Phillips. She was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, (Colesville) Bethlehem. She enjoyed gardening, and bird and squirrel watching.

SURVIVORS

Children: Karen J. (Patrick) Sterner of Slatington, Edward H. Jr. (Barbara) Feege of Severna Park, Md.; brother: Robert Phillips of Newtown; granddaughter: Emily Feege. She was predeceased by siblings: Andrew Phillips and Anne Haney.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Assumption of the BVM church, Bethlehem. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.