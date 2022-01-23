Richard L. Wiegner, 81, of Springfield Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Richard L. Wiegner (1940 – 2022)

Richard L. Wiegner, 81, of Springfield Township, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of the late Marie Wiegner. Richard was born in Bethlehem on May 16, 1940 to the late Freeman and Laura (Meck) Wiegner. He was a machine operator at Fibermark-Quakertown for 26 years and at the former Riegel Paper in Milford, N.J. Richard was a member of Springtown Volunteer Fire Company, where he held many offices including those of president and treasurer, and the Springfield Township Historical Society, where he was a past treasurer.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Virginia M. Wiegner of Springtown; grandson: Christopher M. Weideman of Wadmalaw Island, S.C. He was predeceased by siblings: Helen Makl and F. Edward Wiegner.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The interment will be at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Springtown Volunteer Fire Co., 3010 Rt. 212, Springtown, PA 18081.