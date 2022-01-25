Lois M. (Martin) Prosser, 90, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Lois M. (Martin) Prosser (1931 – 2022)

Lois M. (Martin) Prosser, 90, of Hellertown, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at Country Meadows Nursing Center, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late William K. Prosser, who died Aug. 16, 2016. Lois was born in Wilkes-Barre on April 28, 1931 to the late George R. and Josephine (Swartz) Martin. She was a 1948 graduate of Hellertown High School. Lois went to nursing school in Philadelphia and received her Registered Nurse degree from Temple University in 1952. She worked as an RN at Temple University Hospital and also as a private duty nurse in the Lehigh Valley. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown. She was very active in the community, serving as a Saucon Valley Jaycees board member, as a board member for the Saucon Valley Community Center, as past president of the Hellertown Woman’s Club and with the American Red Cross, Lehigh Valley chapter.

SURVIVORS

Children: Douglas A. (Annette) Prosser of Camarillo, Calif., Debra A. (Keith) Sweitzer of Moorpark, Calif., Judith L. (Edward) Anderson of Hellertown, William M. (Dina) Prosser of Easton; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brother: James Martin.

SERVICE

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, with details to be announced at a later date. The interment will follow at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VNA Hospice House of St. Luke’s, the American Red Cross and/or the Saucon Valley Community Center, care of Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.