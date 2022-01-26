Bruce W. Nielson, 77, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Bruce W. Nielson

Bruce W. Nielson, 77, of Hellertown passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. He was the beloved companion of Geraldine Koch. Born in Allentown, Pa., he was the son of the late Niels and Winifred (Theyken) Nielson. He was a graduate of Hellertown-Lower Saucon High School, Class of 1963. Bruce started out as a driver for a linen company. Then he worked for Bachman Snacks in sales and delivery. He spent the last years of his career as a warehouseman for Furniture Unlimited.

SURVIVORS

Along with Geraldine, he is survived by his daughter: Cyndi Nielson of Virginia; his grandchildren: Michael, Robert and Christopher; his brother: Niels Nielson Jr., and his wife Enid; and his sisters: Terry Chuchman, and Trudy, widow of Paul Henthorn. He was predeceased by his siblings: Darlene Woodruff, Judy Cadzow and Gail Horn.

SERVICES

All are invited to gather on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 10 a.m. at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main St., Hellertown. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in Hellertown Union Cemetery.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to Lower Saucon UCC, 1375 Third Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. To offer online condolences, visit his “Book of Memories” at FalkFuneralHomes.com.