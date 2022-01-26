Michael Jack McKeta Jr., 59, of New Ringgold (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Michael Jack McKeta Jr. (1962 – 2022)

Michael Jack McKeta Jr., 59, of New Ringgold, Pa., died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Laura J. (Pichler) McKeta. Michael was born in New Brunswick, N.J., on Dec. 31, 1962 to Patricia A. (Lane) and Michael J. McKeta Sr. He was a graduate of Saucon Valley High School and Lincoln Tech. Michael served in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft control and warning specialist. After the service, he was a radar equipment specialist in Iceland. For the past 20 years, he worked as the Field Service Engineer for Uptronix Inc., Allentown. Mike was a man of many passions, including fishing, hunting, playing golf, bowling and day trading. Following in his father’s footsteps, he enjoyed a good polka. He enjoyed fantasy sports and spending time with family and close friends. He will be greatly missed.

SURVIVORS

He is survived by his wife of 26 years; their two children: Avery and Anna; sisters: Vicki, wife of Dick Martin of Hesston, and Kathy Ann, wife of Brian Lean of Bethlehem; and his beloved godson: Hunter Lean of Bethlehem. He was predeceased by his brother: Jeff Cincis.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. Military honors will conclude services with interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Michael’s children for their education. Please make checks payable to Avery and Anna McKeta, care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.