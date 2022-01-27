Man Wanted by Springfield Police on Felony Arrest Warrant

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Springfield Township Police Department/Crimewatch

A Pottstown man is wanted by authorities in upper Bucks County for allegedly attempting to purchase a firearm police say he is not permitted to possess.

In a post published on the department’s Crimewatch site Thursday, police said 23-year-old Tyrell Maurice Conquest allegedly tried “to obtain a firearm via a local firearms dealer, knowing he was not to possess a firearm.”

According to police, after Conquest was unable to purchase the weapon himself he allegedly “entered into an agreement with another person to have the firearm purchased for him.”

“This also failed, and the other individual has been arrested for his involvement,” police said.

Police did not identify the other person in the news release.

The location of the purchase attempts was listed by police as 1541 Rt. 309, Quakertown, which is the address for Donley’s Gun Shop.

Springfield Police said Conquest’s last known whereabouts were in the Pottstown area.

They described him as being 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 235 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

They asked anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts to contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 215-328-8523 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

According to the court docket filed in the case, Conquest is charged with three felony counts of making a materially false written statement related to the purchase, delivery or transfer of a firearm, and one misdemeanor count of Criminal Attempt-Possession of Firearm Prohibited.

The charges against Conquest have been filed in Bucks County District Court 07-3-03 in Ottsville.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from Springfield Township Police and Bucks County court records.