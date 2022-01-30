Ellen M. (Mulholland) Beckowski, 68, of Franklin Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Ellen M. (Mulholland) Beckowski (1953 – 2022)

Ellen M. (Mulholland) Beckowski, 68, of Franklin Township, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of Edward S. Beckowski Jr. Ellen was born in Tamaqua on Feb. 7, 1953. She worked as a LPN at various hospital institutions for many years until her retirement. Ellen loved her family, especially her grandchildren, who could do no wrong! She enjoyed sports, especially the Eagles. Ellen enjoyed traveling, shopping and especially her yearly visits to the shore.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 34 years; faithful companion: Milo; children: Tina L. (Stephen) Gallagher of Bethlehem Township, Jennifer A. Moran of Hellertown, Michael E. (Marybeth) of Hellertown, sister: Sara (Joseph) Bubble of Penn Forest Township; 8 grandchildren: Jason, Justin, Matthew, Mason, Landon, Tyler, Ashton, Maddison. She was predeceased by son: Ronnie; and son-in-law: Harry.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.