Robert A. Doan, 87, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Robert A. Doan (1934 – 2022)

Robert A. Doan, 87, of Lower Saucon Township, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Monica A. (Mesics) Doan. Robert was born in Harrisburg on Aug. 13, 1934 to the late Aaron and Gertrude (Palmer) Doan. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during peacetime. Robert sold textbooks and educational materials for Glencoe Co. in New York. He was a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown, and a 32-year member at Silver Creek Country Club, Hellertown. He enjoyed traveling and golfing.

In addition to his loving wife of 37 years; children: Robert A. of Seattle, Wash., Deborah S. (Stephen) Close of Scotch Plains, N.J.; brother: James A. of Reading; grandchildren: Jacqueline, Anna, William. He was predeceased by his first wife of 22 years: Jacqueline (Heinbaugh) Doan.

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PA Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011-1023.