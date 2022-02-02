Punxsutawney Phil Emerges from Gobbler’s Knob to Make Prediction

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

“The prediction has been made. Enjoy your six more weeks of glorious winter weather!”

Those were the words proclaimed by an official just past daybreak Wednesday at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County, after Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.

Credit: PA Internet Service

Each Feb. 2, thousands of visitors and locals travel to Punxsutawney for the 136-year-old Groundhog Day tradition.

“Today our weather prognosticating groundhog sent a clear message–winter is here to stay for six more weeks,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. “Each year on Feb. 2, people from around the world turn to our beloved Punxsutawney for the official word from Phil and get to revel in the magic of the day.”