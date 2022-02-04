Upper Saucon Road Closed After Man Wouldn’t Leave House: Witness

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Traffic on Beverly Hills Road in Upper Saucon Township was affected by what witnesses said appeared to be a standoff involving police that lasted much of the day Friday.

A bystander reported seeing eight police and fire vehicles near the private residence, and some residents in the neighborhood said they were told by police to shelter in place.

“The first responders spent much of the day at (the) residence, using a public address system to ask someone inside…to show he was okay,” a witness said.

The situation appeared to end without incident, and the barricades that had restricted traffic in the area were removed by late Friday afternoon, residents of the area reported.

The eyewitness at the scene said that at about 4:15 p.m. the first responders moved to “the Sterner Insurance building at the corner of Beverly Hills and Chestnut Hill roads.”

A post about the road closure in the Center Valley, PA Neighborhood group on Facebook generated more than 70 comments.

Contributed photos