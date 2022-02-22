Blackout: Half of Hellertown, Parts of Lower Saucon Lose Power

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Just days after thousands of Saucon Valley area residents lost power due to windy weather, thousands more were plunged into darkness during a blackout Tuesday evening.

It was initially unclear whether weather played any role in the power outage, which PPL reported on its outage map more than 2,000 customers in the borough of Hellertown and eastern parts of Lower Saucon Township, including areas that just lost power on Feb. 18.

The notification from PPL blamed the outage on a “tripped breaker or blown fuse” and provided an estimated restoration time of 2:30 a.m.

Crews have been sent to restore power to the area, the utility company said.

One reader attributed the failure to a transformer fire she said she witnessed near the Giant food store on Rt. 412, while other readers reported seeing a “blue flash” in that general vicinity around the time the power failed, which was at around 6:15 p.m.

In the 600 block of Main Street in Hellertown the power flickered twice before failing completely.

The southern end of the blacked out area was approximately in the area of Meadows Road and Rt. 412. Beyond that, the Creekside Marketplace shopping center–which is home to Giant–had power, as did the traffic light at Leithsville Road and its entrance.

In Hellertown borough, police were forced to direct traffic at the lights at Walnut and Main streets, Penn and Main streets and Water and Main Streets; a job that was made more difficult by a steady rain that fell and limited visibility in the midst of rush hour.

North of Water Street, there was power along Main Street in Hellertown.

Areas of eastern Lower Saucon Township without power included Polk Valley Road, Silver Creek Road and Wassergass Road between Reservoir and Lower Saucon roads.

Saucon Source has reached out to PPL to request more information about the cause of the outage.

