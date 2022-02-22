Driver Crashed Because Sun Blinded Him at Traffic Light: Police

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A car accident in upper Bucks County occurred when a driver was blinded by the light, or more specifically by the sun hitting a traffic light, Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday.

According to a news release from state troopers at Dublin, the two-car accident happened a little before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 at John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) and Quaker Pointe Drive in Milford Township.

Police said 29-year-old Aaron Buldo of Pennsburg was operating a 2016 Jeep Compass eastbound on Rt. 663 when he was temporarily “blinded by the sun hitting the traffic light” at the road’s intersection with Quaker Pointe Drive.

“(Buldo) thought the light was green but did not realize until he entered the intersection that the traffic light was red,” police said.

By that time, it was apparently too late to avoid an accident.

As Buldo entered the intersection, police said a 22-year-old Trumbauersville woman also entered the intersection heading north.

“(She) did not see (Buldo) traveling east on Rt. 663 through the red light as she was entering the intersection,” the news release said, and the 2016 Honda HRV she was driving was struck by Buldo’s Jeep on its front left side.

Police said both vehicles came to a stop facing south in the eastbound lane of Rt. 663.

There were no injuries to either driver or to a 22-year-old male passenger who was in the Honda HRV, the crash report indicated.

According to the news release and court records, Buldo was issued a summary traffic citation for Traffic Control Signals.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin and Bucks County district court records.