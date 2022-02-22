Man Scammed Trying to Prove ‘He is a Law-Abiding Citizen:’ Police

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A man’s attempt to prove that he follows the law took an ironic twist when he was scammed out of $1,000 by someone for whom that obviously isn’t a priority.

In a news release Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said the 50-year-old Milford Township man visited the barracks Monday to report that he had been scammed.

According to police, the man told them he had purchased $1,000 in Target gift cards and sent them “to who he believed was the Social Security Administration.”

The man did this “to pay back and confirm he is a law abiding citizen,” the release said.

State police and other law enforcement agencies regularly warn residents about scams involving the purchase of gift cards, which are easily transmitted electronically. Official government agencies will never ask for payment to be made in gift cards, authorities say.