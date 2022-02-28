John W. Adams, 93, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

John W. Adams (1928 – 2022)

John W. Adams, 93, of Bethlehem, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Moravian Village, Bethlehem. He was born in Hot Springs, S.D., on Sept. 24, 1928 to the late John Q. and Violet (Prell) Adams. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy and Army during the Korean War. John was a professor of industrial engineering at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, for 30 years until retiring in 1995. There are no immediate survivors. John was predeceased by his sister, DeVonne E. Reutzel, in April 2009.

SERVICE

The service will be held privately. There will be no calling hours. The interment will be at Fairbury Cemetery, Fairbury, Neb. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choosing.