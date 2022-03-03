ChefMeals Makes It Easy to Eat Healthily, Locally (Sponsored)

With work, school, kids’ activities, elder care and other responsibilities on our plates, many adults simply don’t have the time to prepare healthy meals on a regular basis anymore. If you are someone who’d like to eat more healthily, Chefmeals offers flavors that don’t get boring, plus the convenience of weekly pickup (in Hellertown) or local delivery of their prepared meals.

Spring is right around the corner, which means it’s almost time to shed those extra winter pounds once again. And if it doesn’t seem like there are enough hours in the day to create healthy meals for your family, a convenient, local option for eating healthily is Chefmeals.

Joe Stout is the chef-owner of Chefmeals and ChefStreet Kitchen, both of which are located in Hellertown. Chefmeals offeres delicious, nutritionally-balanced prepared meals. Many of the pre-chilled meals are made using locally-sourced ingredients, and vegan, vegetarian and low carb options are available.

Chef-owner Joe Stout has been serving up tasty, nutritious, “heat and eat” meals he calls his CHEFbowls for years now, and as demand for healthier options continues to grow he has expanded his offerings to include options that are sure to please almost any palate.

Stout, who also owns ChefStreet Kitchen in Hellertown, said many of his regular customers are busy professionals whose work-life balance doesn’t leave much time to purchase all of the ingredients needed to cook delicious, low carbohydrate meals–let alone prepare them with ease. His fully-cooked, low carb menu options include mouth-watering selections such as Herb-Roasted Cod, Rosemary Lemon Chicken and Mustard Shallot Salmon served over cauliflower rice and an Italian vegetable medley.

In addition to entrees, Stout also serves up locally-sourced, allergen-certified salads, soups, snacks, desserts (including his friend Paula’s locally-famous BAMS carrot cake) and more. Vegetarian and vegan options are always available, as is local delivery for a fee.

If you know someone too busy to cook for themselves who enjoys the convenience of healthily-prepared meals, Stout says a Chefmeals gift certificate can make a great gift.

The current ordering procedure for Chefmeals menu items requires orders to be placed by Wednesday at 9 a.m. for pickup the following Monday between 12 and 4 p.m. An email with ordering details and the link to the week’s menu goes out every Sunday.

Whenever possible, Chef Joe prepares his meals with local ingredients like potatoes from Twin Maple Farms in Bath, Pa.

Stout is currently working to revamp his CHEFbowls order system to make it more flexible and convenient for customers who may not be able to easily plan that far ahead.

His new Build-Your-Own (BYO) CHEFbowls will consist of protein, vegetables and starches, and will be created daily from an assortment of ingredients chosen by customers for same day pickup, eliminating the need for advance ordering. Grab ‘n go CHEFbowls will also be available at his store at 56 W. Water Street in Hellertown.

Stout said that over the summer, from May until mid-August, is when he will pivot to offer meals on a grab ‘n go basis, plus BYO CHEFbowls.

Chefmeals

Chef Joe Stout himself is a walking testimonial to the power of clean eating. Once obese (above, at left), he has maintained a healthy weight since switching to a low-carb diet in which fresh, locally-sourced ingredients are the stars of his cuisine.

In preparation for the transition, Stout recently launched a brand new, user-friendly website for both Chefmeals and ChefStreet Kitchen, HappyChefMeals.com, which features his menus, online ordering, reviews and much more.

ChefStreet Kitchen is open for takeout Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., but you don’t need to visit to begin an order. Just call 484-851-3229 or email Chef Joe at happychefmeals@gmail.com for more information and to be added to his weekly CHEFbowls menu subscriber list.

Catering is also available from ChefMeals, along with personal chef and other services.

CHEFbowls are delivered to Stout’s customers refrigerated and labeled, with ingredients and nutritional information clearly listed on them. The meals are also suitable for freezing if they can’t be consumed by the “best by” date on the container.

Chefmeals’ prepared meals–ready to heat and eat–can be picked up at ChefStreet Kitchen in Hellertown or delivered locally.

