ChefMeals Makes It Easy to Eat Healthily, Locally (Sponsored)

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

Spring is right around the corner, which means it’s almost time to shed those extra winter pounds once again. And if it doesn’t seem like there are enough hours in the day to create healthy meals for your family, a convenient, local option for eating healthily is Chefmeals.

Chef-owner Joe Stout has been serving up tasty, nutritious, “heat and eat” meals he calls his CHEFbowls for years now, and as demand for healthier options continues to grow he has expanded his offerings to include options that are sure to please almost any palate.

Stout, who also owns ChefStreet Kitchen in Hellertown, said many of his regular customers are busy professionals whose work-life balance doesn’t leave much time to purchase all of the ingredients needed to cook delicious, low carbohydrate meals–let alone prepare them with ease. His fully-cooked, low carb menu options include mouth-watering selections such as Herb-Roasted Cod, Rosemary Lemon Chicken and Mustard Shallot Salmon served over cauliflower rice and an Italian vegetable medley.

In addition to entrees, Stout also serves up locally-sourced, allergen-certified salads, soups, snacks, desserts (including his friend Paula’s locally-famous BAMS carrot cake) and more. Vegetarian and vegan options are always available, as is local delivery for a fee.

If you know someone too busy to cook for themselves who enjoys the convenience of healthily-prepared meals, Stout says a Chefmeals gift certificate can make a great gift.

The current ordering procedure for Chefmeals menu items requires orders to be placed by Wednesday at 9 a.m. for pickup the following Monday between 12 and 4 p.m. An email with ordering details and the link to the week’s menu goes out every Sunday.

Stout is currently working to revamp his CHEFbowls order system to make it more flexible and convenient for customers who may not be able to easily plan that far ahead.

His new Build-Your-Own (BYO) CHEFbowls will consist of protein, vegetables and starches, and will be created daily from an assortment of ingredients chosen by customers for same day pickup, eliminating the need for advance ordering. Grab ‘n go CHEFbowls will also be available at his store at 56 W. Water Street in Hellertown.

Stout said that over the summer, from May until mid-August, is when he will pivot to offer meals on a grab ‘n go basis, plus BYO CHEFbowls.

In preparation for the transition, Stout recently launched a brand new, user-friendly website for both Chefmeals and ChefStreet Kitchen, HappyChefMeals.com, which features his menus, online ordering, reviews and much more.

ChefStreet Kitchen is open for takeout Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., but you don’t need to visit to begin an order. Just call 484-851-3229 or email Chef Joe at happychefmeals@gmail.com for more information and to be added to his weekly CHEFbowls menu subscriber list.

Catering is also available from ChefMeals, along with personal chef and other services.