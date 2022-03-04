Closed Section of Rt. 611 Reopens in Williams Township

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

“Happy Days are Here Again” is the tune some local motorists will likely be humming, now that part of a major north-south road along the Delaware has reopened.

The section of Rt. 611 in Williams Township that was closed is built atop an arch culvert that was damaged in flash flooding triggered by the remnants of Hurricane Ida last summer.

PennDOT officials announced the road’s reopening in an email Friday. They had said in January that they expected the two-lane road to reopen in the “next month or two.”

The section of road that was closed is in between Raubsville Road and Browns Drive in the southernmost part of Northampton County.

A detour around the closure was put in place in early September, after damage to the culvert was discovered during an assessment conducted after the flooding subsided.

The arch culvert that was damaged and is now repaired carries a tributary of the nearby Delaware River under Rt. 611 and an adjacent roadway.