Police Investigating Organized Theft Rings Targeting Kohl’s, Ulta

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

If you see an increased police presence around your neighborhood Kohl’s or Ulta store, the reason may be that organized theft rings have been targeting them, authorities say.

The latest thefts to occur as part of the disturbing new trend took place earlier this month at a Kohl’s store on Easton-Nazareth Highway (Rt. 248) in Lower Nazareth Township, Northampton County, and an Ulta Beauty store in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.

Colonial Regional Police responded to the theft at Kohl’s around 5 p.m. March 2, after a group of suspects had stolen approximately $5,000 in perfume from the store, according to a news release about the cases shared Thursday by the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

After fleeing in a white Nissan Sentra bearing a temporary registration and a gold Nissan Altima bearing the Illinois registration DA59584, police said the suspects then went to Ulta Beauty at 940 Airport Center Road, Allentown, and committed a second retail theft.

The news release did not include information about the value of the products stolen from the Ulta Beauty store, however in November, Pennsylvania State Police at Fogelsville reported that a theft ring which targeted the Ulta at Hamilton Crossings in Lower Macungie Township made off with approximately $20,000 worth of beauty products.

Apparently no arrests have been made in that case to date.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers shared several photos of the suspects in the March 2 thefts.

Anyone with information about the thefts that occurred March 2 is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or sharing a tip online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers