James J. Totenbier Jr., 75, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

James J. Totenbier Jr. (1947 – 2022)

James J. Totenbier Jr., 75, of Hellertown, died peacefully with his family and friends by his side on Friday, March 11, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill, after a courageous fight lasting two years. He was the husband of Alice M. (Zawick) Totenbier. James was born in Bethlehem on Jan. 15, 1947 to the late James J. Sr. and Elsie J. (George) Totenbier. He worked as an automotive machinist and had owned and operated Superior Automotive Machine Inc., Allentown, since 1992. He was a member of Steel City Rod and Gun Club and the NRA.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 37 years; siblings: Joe (Mel) Totenbier of Allentown, Cookie (Joe) Laudenberger of Fountain Hill, Mary Beth (Mick) McFadden of Greenville, S.C.; 9 nieces and nephews; 11 great-nieces and nephews; the “Jim” members. He was predeceased by a sister: Terri A. Cressman.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Please dress casually. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Ghost Ukrainian Church for the Ukrainian people, 315 E. 4th St., Easton, PA 18042.