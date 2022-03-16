Helen M. Talaber, 89, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Helen M. Talaber (1932 – 2022)

Helen M. Talaber, 89, of Lower Saucon Township died Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the wife of the late Edward R. Talaber and the late Harold E. Leith. Helen was born in Hellertown on June 14, 1932 to the late Joseph and Mary (Augstich) Borovies. She worked at Champion Spark Plug, Hellertown, for 30 years until retiring. Helen was a member of Local United Auto Workers Union. Helen loved animals, horse racing, going to the casinos and an occasional beer!

SURVIVORS

Children: Pamela L. Transue of Hellertown, Barry A. Leith of Hellertown. She was predeceased by siblings: Rose Fartel, Maryann Dervrich, John Borovies, Theresa Borovies, Wilma Nix; son-in-law: Robert L. Transue.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042 and/or Aunt Helen’s Cats in Need, 1747 Williams St., Hellertown, PA 18055-1036.