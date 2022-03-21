Letter: Vote for Saucon Valley in ‘What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?’ Contest

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

In 2012, the Lehigh Valley created a contest called “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing.” Schools from the area were invited to create a video that shows creativity, teamwork and explains the fun side of manufacturing. As a part of the Saucon Valley Middle School iTeam, I was super excited about participating in this contest along with my fellow iTeam friends.

This year we were assigned to the company HindlePower in Easton. This family-oriented business produces large industrial battery chargers, monitoring devices, trailers and more. It was an amazing experience and all of the employees were friendly. We were even lucky enough to get a chance to interview the owner! It was so cool to be able to view the behind the scenes of the manufacturing process and learn about the company in general.

After our filming session we had a more thorough understanding of the importance of manufacturing. For the next couple of months, we spent every morning up in the library putting our clips together and then editing the video. With this process we started seeing how teamwork is very important. We also realized that manufacturing was not at all what we expected. Manufacturing may seem like a boring old job, but in reality it is very complex and fun.

In the end, we all use and have used items that were manufactured, and learning the truth about it was such an incredible experience for me and the rest of the iTeam. The iTeam has been working hard to create the most elaborate video and represent Saucon Valley and HindlePower in the best way. We really hope that you will help us win the Viewer’s Choice Award for the contest and support our school’s iTeam.

Please vote for SAUCON VALLEY!*

Victoria D.

7th grader at Saucon Valley Middle School

Editor’s note: Created by the Manufacturers Resource Center in Allentown in 2013, the What’s So Cool About Manufacturing? contests draw entries from teams across Pennsylvania. The teams of students and teacher coaches receive camera equipment, software and professional guidance as they learn to script, record and edit their video stories. The contest’s objective is to change students’ perceptions about manufacturing careers. *Voting for this year’s Viewer’s Choice Award will take place from 12:01 a.m. March 23 to 11:59 p.m. March 25. (Under each video there will be a voting button, and individuals can vote for videos more than once.) Learn more about the contest here.