Mary E. Molnar, 95, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Mary E. Molnar (1926 – 2022)

Mary E. Molnar, 95, of Lower Saucon Township, formerly of Bethlehem, died Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Stephen J. Molnar Sr., to whom she was married for 58 years. Mary was born in Bingen on May 26, 1926 to the late Frank and Ellen (Hallar) Hallar. She worked as a secretary for the Bethlehem Steel and for various blouse factories. Mary was a member of Incarnation of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem, and a member of the former Croatian Fraternal Union, Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

Children: Maryann E. Sysak (William) of Lower Saucon Township and Stephen Molnar Jr. of Bethlehem; grandsons: Brian and Christopher Sysak; and great-grandsons: Mason and Kevin Sysak. She was predeceased by brothers: Michael and Joseph Haller.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Incarnation of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, 617 Pierce St., Bethlehem. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Senior Living, 1200 Spring St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.