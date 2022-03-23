Lehigh U. Police Investigating Package Thefts on Duh Drive

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers/Lehigh University Police

Lehigh University Police and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help as they investigate package thefts that occurred earlier this week at university-owned housing on Duh Drive in Bethlehem, not far from Hellertown borough.

In a post on their Crimewatch site Wednesday, authorities said the thefts occurred on Monday, March 21 between 1:25 and 1:52 p.m., which was when a male suspect stole packages off the porches of the townhomes along that road.

Duh Drive is a cul-de-sac off Friedensville Road, just inside the Bethlehem city limits.

Police did not say how many packages were stolen or provide an estimated value of their contents.

They did, however, share security photos of the man, who they described as white or Hispanic and approximately 30 to 40 years old. At the time of the incident they said he was wearing a baseball cap, a dark shirt with a shell logo on the back and grey sweatpants.

Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers/Lehigh University Police

“The suspect appeared to be following UPS and USPS delivery trucks…and stole packages after they were left by the delivery driver,” Wednesday’s news release said.

The vehicle the man was driving is believed to be a 1997 to 2000 silver BMW 328i, which police said “appeared to have a second suspect inside (it).”

Multiple photos of both the man and the vehicle were included with the news release.

Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers/Lehigh University Police

Anyone with information about this incident or about the suspect is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or sharing a tip online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.