Kenneth Edward Garey, 78, of Springtown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Kenneth Edward Garey (1943 – 2022)

Kenneth Edward Garey, 78, of Springtown, died Sunday, March 27, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of Gail J. (Joseph) Garey. Kenny was born in Plainfield, N.J., on Dec. 12, 1943 to the late Louis John Sr. and Elizabeth (Zaher) Garey. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Kenny was a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University in secondary education and attended Lafayette College for civil engineering. He was a Soils Engineer/Inspector for many roadway and bridge companies, working on the Pennsylvania and New Jersey turnpikes and many sections of I-78. Kenny was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Springtown. His passion was sports, especially the Phillies, Eagles, Penn State and Palisades High School teams. He was a life member of the Silver Creek Athletic Association, where he coached, umpired and helped maintain the grounds for many years. Kenny was a member of the American Legion Post 950 VFW, Riegelsville, where he had played “Taps” for veteran funerals since 1969; The Quakertown Moose; and the Lehigh Valley Clubmen’s Association. He enjoyed fishing and taking cruises with his wife Gail.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 48 years; children: Garrett J. Garey, Kellan E. Garey; feline companion: Ichi; numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother: Louis J. Garey Jr.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service which will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3224 Main St., Springtown, PA 18081. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Silver Creek Athletic Association, P.O. Box 362, Springtown, PA 18081 and/or Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 216, Springtown, PA 18081.