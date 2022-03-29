Lower Saucon Police Ask for Help Finding Teen Who Ran Away

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Credit: Crimewatch/Lower Saucon Township Police Department

A Lower Saucon Township teenager has been missing since Monday afternoon, and township police are asking the public to help them find him.

According to a bulletin posted on the department’s Crimewatch site Tuesday afternoon, 15-year-old Revan Canty ran away from home around 4 p.m. Monday, March 28.

Police said Canty was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and glasses when he was last seen.

They said his hair is braided, and included a recent photo of him with the statement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the department’s Crimewatch tipline or to call 610-759-2200.